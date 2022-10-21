Americas Gold and Silver (NYSE:USAS) +3.2% in early trading Friday after reporting Q3 attributable silver production surged 92% Y/Y to 331K oz of silver and silver equivalent output skyrocketed 365% Y/Y to 1.34M oz.

The miner expects silver production will increase further in Q4, as output ramps up into the higher silver grade Upper Zone of the San Rafael deposit at the Cosalá Operations and the Galena Complex exploits higher silver grade stopes.

Americas Gold and Silver (USAS) forecasts full-year production at the upper end of its guidance of 4.8M-5.2M silver equivalent oz, and sees the number rising to 7M-7.4M oz in 2024.

The company raised the estimated capital cost of the Galena hoist project by $2.2M to $8.9M, with about half of the increase due to higher installation costs, but despite inflation at the hoist project, it expects overall capital at the Galena complex within 6% of the original $20M budget.

Americas Gold and Silver (USAS) reported a Q2 GAAP loss of $0.04/share on revenues of ~$20M.