Oct. 21, 2022

  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) rose 4.5% at least partly amid some speculation that activist investor Carl Icahn may have a stake in the insurer.
  • The famed activist may have accumulated an undisclosed stake in Allstate (ALL), according to traders, who cited a Gordon Haskett note that was circulating.
  • Allstate (ALL) didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
  • The Friday morning gain for Allstate came after the insurer plunged 13% on Thursday after it preannounced late Wednesday some Q3 results showing that the insurer is having a hard time keeping up with the rate of inflation.
