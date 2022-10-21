Allstate gains on speculation activist Icahn may have a stake
Oct. 21, 2022 10:16 AM ETThe Allstate Corporation (ALL)IEPBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Allstate (NYSE:ALL) rose 4.5% at least partly amid some speculation that activist investor Carl Icahn may have a stake in the insurer.
- The famed activist may have accumulated an undisclosed stake in Allstate (ALL), according to traders, who cited a Gordon Haskett note that was circulating.
- Allstate (ALL) didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
- The Friday morning gain for Allstate came after the insurer plunged 13% on Thursday after it preannounced late Wednesday some Q3 results showing that the insurer is having a hard time keeping up with the rate of inflation.
- Developing story ...
Comments