Raymond James analyst Buck Horne has downgraded all the homebuilders the firm covers as climbing mortgage rates ensure a housing recession, he said in a note to clients on Friday. KB Home (NYSE:KBH), Lennar (NYSE:LEN), M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC), PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), and Toll Brothers were lowered to Market Perform. D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is cut to Outperform from Strong Buy.

"With average effective mortgage rates now north of 7%, virtually all housing affordability metrics we track are now in unprecedented territory — including our favored homeownership payment/income ratio," Horne said. He calculated the monthly finance for a median existing home would be almost 42% of a median family's gross income at current prices, topping the prior 40% record that marked the 2006 housing peak.

With the Federal Reserve ready to raise rates further, "we cannot predict when/if credit spreads will begin to normalize," he said.

As a result, Horne is cutting his EPS estimates to Street lows.

One bright spot could be some homebuilders' pivot to building homes specifically for the single-family rental sector, he said.

Still, homebuilder stocks are mostly rising after hints from some Fed officials that the central bank may consider a smaller rate hike at its December meeting. The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) has gained 1.1% in early Friday trading.

Horne's EPS estimate cuts, by company:

KB Home (KBH) 2022 EPS estimate cut to $9.43 from his previous estimate of $9.55; 2023 EPS estimate goes to $2.95 from $6.85.

For D.R. Horton (DHI) the 2022 EPS estimate goes to $15.93 from $17.00 and 2023 estimate to $4.85 from $15.50.

Lennar (LEN) 2022 EPS estimate drops to $15.77 from $15.97 and 2023 to $4.75 from $13.00.

M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) 2022 estimate fall to $8.75 from $9.20 and 2023 estimate to $2.25 from $7.25.

PulteGroup (PHM) 2022 EPS estimate to $10.30 from $11.10 with the 2023 estimate down to $3.25 from $9.75.

On Thursday, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.94%, with an average 0.9 point, according to Freddie Mac.

Earlier this month, SA contributor Bela Lakos turned more cautious on D.R. Horton (DHI) as its cancellation rates increase and its net sales orders decline.