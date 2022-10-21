Palo Alto Networks nudges upward; Cantor sets new overweight rating
Oct. 21, 2022 10:40 AM ETPalo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) shares edged up by 1% Friday as Cantor analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver started his coverage of the network security tech company with an overweight rating.
- Ruykhaver cited several factors for his upbeat view of Palo Alto (PANW), including what he said was the company having "the most comprehensive next-gen security platform" among its rivals. Ruykhaver said that in targeting the key markets of network security, cloud security and security operation center security, Palo Alto (PANW) should benefit from "ample tailwind[s] for market expansion in the near to long term."
- In addition to setting an outperform rating on Palo Alto Network's (PANW) shares, Ruykhaver also put a $220-a-share price target on the company's stock.
- Wall Street analysts have a consensus strong buy rating on Palo Alto Networks (PANW) shares, while Seeking Alpha authors give the stock a buy rating. Meanwhile. Seeking Alpha's quant system, which historically outperforms the stock market, give Palo Alto Networks (PANW) stock a rating of hold.
