Apple hardware design chief Evans Hankey leaving: report

Oct. 21, 2022

  • Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) industrial chief Evans Hankey is leaving the company after having replaced Jony Ive in 2019, Bloomberg reported.
  • The news outlet, citing people familiar with the matter, noted that Hankey told her staff she would stay at Apple (AAPL) for another six months. As of yet, Hankey has not yet been replaced in the role.
  • Prior to her leading the company's hardware design, she worked on Ive's team. Since then, she has led the industrial design team, reporting to Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams.
  • In July, Hankey gave an extensive interview with GQ UK on how Apple (AAPL) remade the MacBook Air.
  • Earlier this week, Apple (AAPL) unveiled several new products, including updated versions of its iPad Pro tablet and Apple TV set-top box.

