Associated Banc-Corp rises after Q3 results beat, FY22 guidance raised

Oct. 21, 2022 10:52 AM ETASBBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Financial and business background for Stacking of money coins. Savings and Accounts, Finance Banking Business Concept Ideas, Investments, Funds, Bonds, Dividends and Interest.

Mongkol Onnuan

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) rose ~8% during market hours after the banking and nonbanking products company reported a beat in its Q3 earnings and raised the FY22 total net interest income and non-interest income guidance.

The company's Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.62, beats by $0.03, and revenue of $335M (+25.9% Y/Y), beats by $17.73M.

Net interest income increased 44% Y/Y to $264M, while net interest margin increased to 3.13%, 75 basis point increase from the same period last year.

Here is a look at the net interest income and net interest margin trends:

Non-interest income of $71M decreased 14% on a yearly basis. Non-interest expense of $196M, increased by $18M Y/Y.

For FY22, the company now expects net interest income of more than $935M, compared to the previous guidance of above $910M.

Total net interest income and non-interest income is now expected to be more than $1.225B, compared to the previous guidance of above $1.200B. The consensus revenue estimate stands at $1.24B.

Non-interest expense is now expected to be in the range of $740M to $750M, compared to the previous guidance range of ~$735M-$745M.

Deposits were up by $622M to $29.2B at the end of the quarter, while commercial loans were up by $720M to $17.5B and consumer loans were up by $602M to $10.3B.

"Our third quarter results reflected strong loan and deposit growth, expanding margins and stable credit," CEO Andrew Harmening said during the Q3 earnings call.

