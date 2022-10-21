Associated Banc-Corp rises after Q3 results beat, FY22 guidance raised

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) rose ~8% during market hours after the banking and nonbanking products company reported a beat in its Q3 earnings and raised the FY22 total net interest income and non-interest income guidance.

The company's Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.62, beats by $0.03, and revenue of $335M (+25.9% Y/Y), beats by $17.73M.

Net interest income increased 44% Y/Y to $264M, while net interest margin increased to 3.13%, 75 basis point increase from the same period last year.

Here is a look at the net interest income and net interest margin trends:

Non-interest income of $71M decreased 14% on a yearly basis. Non-interest expense of $196M, increased by $18M Y/Y.

For FY22, the company now expects net interest income of more than $935M, compared to the previous guidance of above $910M.

Total net interest income and non-interest income is now expected to be more than $1.225B, compared to the previous guidance of above $1.200B. The consensus revenue estimate stands at $1.24B.

Non-interest expense is now expected to be in the range of $740M to $750M, compared to the previous guidance range of ~$735M-$745M.

Deposits were up by $622M to $29.2B at the end of the quarter, while commercial loans were up by $720M to $17.5B and consumer loans were up by $602M to $10.3B.

"Our third quarter results reflected strong loan and deposit growth, expanding margins and stable credit," CEO Andrew Harmening said during the Q3 earnings call.