BMW production chief sees improved margins as supply chains stabilise
Oct. 21, 2022 10:18 AM ETBMWYYBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- BMW AG (OTCPK:BMWYY) production chief Milan Nedeljkovic expects stabilising supply chains to lead to a clear improvement in profitability next year.
- But, the shortage of semiconductors would likely impact the carmaker until at least the middle of next year, Nedeljkovic added.
- BMW cut its margin forecast in March for the cars division to 7-9% from 8-10% because of the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said in August it expected slightly lower all-year sales than last year and a volatile second half.
- Still, Q3 sales saw a smaller drop than the first two quarters, in part due to recovery in China.
- But with Europe's energy market and supply chain situation uncertain, Nedeljkovic was hesitant to pin down forecasts for next year's output.
