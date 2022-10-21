Cerevel Therapeutics started at buy at BofA on neuropsychiatric pipeline

Oct. 21, 2022

  • BofA Securities has initiated Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) with a buy rating lauding its platform of novel receptor-selective therapeutic agents for neuropsychiatric indications.
  • The firm has a $39 price target (~52% upside based on Thursday's close)
  • Cerevel's (CERE) key assets are emraclidine for schizophrenia (phase 2), darigabat for focal epilepsy (phase 2), and tavapadon for Parkinson's disease (phase 3).
  • Analyst Tazeen Ahmad noted the following upcoming catalysts for the candidates: phase 2 data for emraclidine in 1H 2024; phase 2 data in mid-2023 for darigabat; and phase 3 data for tavapadon in late-stage Parkinson's in 1H 2023 and early-stage in 2H 2023.
  • Ahmad said that darigabat is a key value driver given the ~3M epilepsy patients in the US and about one-third of focal epilepsy patients experience drug resistance.
