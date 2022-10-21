U.S. government deficit swells to $220B as student loan forgiveness program starts
Oct. 21, 2022 11:10 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- The U.S. government's September deficit of $429.7B in September ballooned from $219.6B in August and from $64.9B in September 2021, according to the U.S. Treasury's monthly statement.
- The country paid out $917B during September and took in $488B.
- The dramatically wider deficit is largely due to the $409.7B outlays on Federal direct student loans at the Department of Education, as the Biden administration puts in place its student loan forgiveness program. For fiscal 2022, the line item was $473.4B, up from $130.0B in FY2021.
- For the fiscal year, the government deficit comes to $2.78T, surpassing the $1.38T deficit in FY 2021. Note that the government's fiscal year starts on Oct. 1, so September is the last month in its fiscal calendar.
- For the fiscal year, Social Security payments accounted for the largest outlay at $1.22B.
- In September, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that the student loan forgiveness program will cost over $400B.
- Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.
Comments (7)