Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) stock slipped during Friday’s trading after Piper Sandler moved to the sidelines on the stock.

“We lower our rating to Neutral, as we believe pressure on UK/EU consumers is likely to grow and add pressure on HAIN's sales and earnings,” the downgrade note explained. “HAIN recently reiterated its F23 guidance, but UK private label and discounter share gains likely persist, driving F2H23 risk.”

According to Piper Sandler’s analysis, the United Kingdom accounts for 20% of Hain Celestial’s (HAIN) total sales while the EU makes up about 7 to 8%.

Alongside the downgrade, the firm’s analysts took their target price down from $23 to $17. Shares of the Lake Success, New York-based natural foods company slid 2.76% on Friday.

Read more on the recent index shifts impacting the stock.