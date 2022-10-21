Investors have turned to consumer staples stocks with a more defensive mindset in play in 2022, but an overhang for the group is the impact of higher interest rates on debt loads.

With rates expected to go even higher, Bank of America took on the question of which consumer staples companies have a higher percentage of fixed-rate debt in comparison to floating debt subject to higher payments.

In general, BofA found that smaller market cap and generally higher yield or recent IPO companies had a higher percentage of floating rate debt than larger peers. The exceptions to those rules were large companies with sizable commercial paper programs like Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Hershey (HSY), General Mills (GIS), and McCormick & Company (MKC).

Of note, some companies took out interest rate swaps in Q2 that effectively increased the exposure to floating rated debt even further.

Per BofA's deep dive into debt mix, some companies stood out with having higher interest rate risk.

in the food subsector, the list of companies at risk due to higher amounts of floating debt included Freshpet (FRPT), Dole plc (DOLE), Sovos Brands (SOVO), Mission Produce (AVO), Utz Brands (UTZ), McCormick (MKC), Hershey (HSY), Lamb Weston (LW), and General Mills (GIS).

In the beverages subsector, the list included Coca-Cola (KO) and Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA).

In the household products subsector, the list included Coty (COTY), Church & Dwight (CHD), and Olaplex (OLPX).

