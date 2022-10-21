Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) on Friday was downgraded to a Neutral rating from Overweight by analysts at JPMorgan after the staffing company reported less-than-estimated earnings. Robert Half’s stock fell as much as 18% to a two-year low before narrowing the decline.

“RHI’s exposure to small- and mid-sized (SMB) clients appears more sensitive to the uncertain economic environment than the enterprise client base,” Andrew C. Steinerman, analyst at JPMorgan, said in the Oct. 21 report. “With rising recessionary risks, we think the risk/reward balance on the RHI stock is skewed more to the downside.”

Robert Half on Thursday reported Q3 EPS of $1.53, missing Wall Street’s estimates by $0.11. Revenue grew 10% when adjusted for currency swings to more than $1.83 billion, missing estimates by $80 million.

JPMorgan lowered its price target for Robert Half to $76 a share from $89, based on a multiple of 1 times the bank’s 2024 revenue estimate.

“While temporary staffing firms like RHI may get quickly impacted during an economic downturn, they are able to respond quickly, and typically enjoy tremendous tailwind on the upswing as well,” according to JPMorgan. “RHI is ready to tackle any type of candidate marketplace and candidate supply is not going to be the constraining factor for the company.”

Robert Half’s stock this year has fallen 34%, compared with a 23% decline for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

Seeking Alpha columnist Daniel Jones rates Robert Half (RHI) as a Hold on the economic uncertainties.