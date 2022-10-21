Verizon stock (NYSE:VZ) found its lowest point in nearly 12 years Friday morning, and looks to be heading lower, after the carrier posted meager subscriber numbers despite beating financial expectations with its third-quarter report.

Verizon (VZ) was down 6.5% late Friday morning, adding on to a decline of 37% over the past six months. It's pacing toward its worst one-day fall since July 22 (when it fell 6.7%), and its lowest depth since November 2010.

And the carrier produced better revenues and per-share profit than expected. Still, phone growth has stalled and Verizon said it would implement cost savings in a bid to cut $2B-$3B in expenses by 2025.

The financial beats cloud the real results, New Street Research says in response: "The results at the segment level aren't quite as strong as the headline suggests."

Meanwhile, "We think long-term growth guidance needs to be revised, but that will likely happen on the 4Q22 call in January," the firm says.

The results are likely to be viewed as "relatively in-line to market expectations," Citi says, noting the previous disclosure of a tough quarter for postpaid phone volumes, while positive pricing tactics showed up in the financials. Still, while Verizon is being proactive, "2023 performance seems unlikely to get meaningfully better."

And the numbers were largely in line with expectations for metrics and financials, Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Jayant says in reaction. Despite pressure on the consumer wireless side, sub growth is solid on the business side and Verizon reiterated full-year guidance, Jayant notes.

Verizon's results stood in contrast to those at rival AT&T (NYSE:T), which is up 1.3% Friday, following on a 7.7% gain Thursday following results where it added 708,000 postpaid phone subscribers.