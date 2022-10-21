Tenet, HCA drag hospital stocks to 52-week lows after Q3 earnings

Oct. 21, 2022 11:30 AM ETHCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)THC, CYH, UHS, SEM, ACHC, SGRYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments

stock market crash sell-off - trading screen in red

bunhill/E+ via Getty Images

  • The shares of healthcare providers are in freefall on Friday, with many reaching 52-week lows after leading hospital chains Tenet Healthcare (THC) and HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) disappointed Wall Street with their earnings for Q3 2022.
  • Reaching a 52-week low, Tenet Healthcare (THC) has led the selloff after reporting lower-than-expected EBITDA for the quarter on Thursday after the closing bell.
  • HCA (HCA) brought more pain to the industry in the pre-market on Friday with its disappointing Q3 2022 performance, which management attributed to tough prior year comparisons and Hurricane Ian that impacted Florida in September.
  • Surgery Partners (SGRY), Select Medical Holdings (SEM), Universal Health Services (UHS), and Community Health Systems (CYH) have also reached 52-week lows. HCA Healthcare (HCA) and Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) are also on the decline.
  • See how the above peers are stacked up against each other in terms of financial measures, shareholder returns, and ratings.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.