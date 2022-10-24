What's in store for Texas Instruments' Q3 Earnings?
Oct. 24, 2022 10:10 AM ETTexas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)AMD, NVDA, ONBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.42 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.14B (+10.8% Y/Y).
- Looking at the last quarter earnings, company expected Q3 revenue to be in range of $4.90B-5.3B and had beat consensus on top and bottom line. Last quarter, several other semiconductor stocks rose on back of Texas Instruments results, including ON Semiconductor (ON), Nvidia (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Contributor commentary on the stock looks like: 'Forget Exciting Nvidia, Buy 'Old Boring' Texas Instruments Instead' and ' Texas Instruments: Dividend Growth Winner Yields Over 3%'
- Overall SA authors give the stock a Buy rating with 3.90 score; sell-side analyst give the stock a Hold rating 3.43 score with price target of $177.36; Quant rating of Hold with 3.42 with highest factor grades to profitability and lowest rating to growth.
- Over the last 1 year, TXN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- In recent news, 'Texas Instruments, Analog Devices slip as Cowen starts coverage on both analog chip makers' and Citi cuts estimates on Texas Instruments, NXP, Microchip as analog party is over
Comments