Temenos gains on report of private equity buyout interest
Oct. 21, 2022 11:43 AM ETTemenos AG (TMNSF)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Swiss banking software developer Temenos AG (OTCPK:TMNSF) rose 4.6% amid a report that a small number of private equity firms are said to be looking at the company.
- PE firm Thoma Bravo is among parties that have recently shown interest in Temenos (OTCPK:TMNSF), according to a Dealreporter item, which cited sources familiar.
- The report comes after Bloomberg said earlier this month activist fund Petrus Advisers told the Temenos that it had taken a small stake in the banking software company.
- Temenos (OTCPK:TMNSF) attracted PE interest from PE firms EQT AB and Thom Bravo about a year ago, Bloomberg reported at the time.
