As markets continue to feel the downward pressure from the Federal Reserve’s tightening of monetary policy, with the central bank trying to get inflation levels back to its 2% target, it has become harder to find obvious places to deploy capital, even as high inflation makes holding a cash a value-losing proposition.

UBS sees these challenging markets continuing in the near term. However, the firm also sees long-term opportunities in the current environment, leaving it to advise investors: "develop a phase-in plan and stick with it."

Both equities and bonds have arrived in bear market territory, with declines greater than 20% from their peaks. Looking only at 2022, the S&P 500 (SP500), along with its mirroring ETFs (NYSEARCA:SPY), (NYSEARCA:VOO) and (IVV), are off 23% from their year-to-date highs. At the same time, popular Treasury bond funds (NYSEARCA:AGG) and (BND) are off 18% from their 2022 trading highs.

UBS predicted that the “current inclement conditions" in financial markets "look likely to persist for some time longer." As such, the firm gave its view that "the risk-reward profile for equities [is] unfavorable in the near term.”

However, for inventors with a longer time horizon, UBS sees some opportunities according.

“In our view, far-sighted investors wanting to put capital to work can consider phasing-in to markets, buying the dip, adding bond exposure first, implementing a put-writing strategy, and using structured solutions.”

UBS added: “The decline in absolute valuations and rise in bond yields have improved the longer-term return outlook for diversified investors, and volatile market conditions such as today’s can present a good opportunity for long-term investors to build exposure.”

For investor’s hunting for the bottom, Wells Fargo noted that a market bottom won’t come until the Fed makes a pivot.