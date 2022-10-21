Federal Reserve should talk about reducing size of rate hikes now: SF Fed's Daly

More rate increases are "needed to get us into restrictive territory," San Francisco President Mary Daly said during an online conversation hosted by UC Berkeley's Fisher Center for Real Estate and Urban Economics.

But "the time is now to start talking about stepping down," she said. Still, there will be a difference between when the Fed officials talk about it and when they'll decide to implement a smaller rate hike than the past three 75 basis points increases.

"You can easily say 3 to 3 1/2% is the neutral rate," at which the federal funds rate neither fuels nor hinders the economy, Daly said. But to bring down inflation, the federal funds rate needs to get to restrictive territory.

Getting before 4.5% and 5.0% "is a reasonable place to go" by the end of next year, but that's with the provision that the central bank will be data dependent.

Daly sees the rate-hiking cycle as a two-stage process. The first stage is raising rates. In the second stage, "we need to be thoughtful about how restrictive we need to be," she said.

"Risks are on both sides, over-tightening and under-tightening. That's why it's so important to rely on the data," she said.

If the Fed pulls back too soon, higher inflation expectations can become entrenched. If they wait too long, over-tightening would suppress demand too much leading to a deeper-than-needed recession.

It's important to consider the pace of increases, she said. That agrees with Fed Governor Christopher Waller's comment that the central bank policymakers are likely to talk about reducing their rate hikes at the November 1-2 meeting. Daly is one of the last Fed officials to speak before the Fed enters its blackout period on Saturday.

The step-down process to smaller rate increases normally is something that "we should be considering" now, but "the data isn't cooperating," she said, citing the stubbornly high inflation.

"Stepping down now...it's challenging to me to step down now when inflation is so high," she added.

12:25 PM ET: Regarding the central bank's move to shrink its balance sheet, "so far, our balance sheet policy hasn't affected financial market functioning," Daly said.

12:35 PM ET: Event concludes.

Earlier, Fed appears headed for fourth 75-bp hike and starting the debate on size of future increases.

On Thursday, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he expects the federal funds rate to rise "well above 4%" by the end of the year.