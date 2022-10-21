U.K. gilt yields at center of turmoil on track for biggest drop in decades
Oct. 21, 2022 12:15 PM ETiShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU), UKX, FXBBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- U.K. government bonds are set to have their best week of gains ever recorded after the ousting of Prime Minister Liz Truss and her stimulative economic agenda that fueled a liquidity crisis in the country's debt and pension markets.
- As such, the yield on 30-year bonds dropped some 78 basis this week in one of its biggest declines since at least 1996, according to data from Bloomberg. The rate stood at 4.05% in Friday afternoon trading, nearing levels seen prior to the announcement of Truss's mini-budget towards the end of September.
- Also earlier in the week, new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt reversed almost all the proposed tax-cut plans that were included in the mini-budget, in an abrupt move that gave bond investors a reason to hit the buy button.
- The pound was largely flat against the strong U.S. dollar in the week, but remained elevated after nearly hitting parity with the greenback in late September, now down -0.4% to 1.12 at the time of writing.
- Related ETFs: (NYSEARCA:FXB), (UKX) and (NYSEARCA:EWU).
