Shareholders of SPAC Executive Network Partnering Corp. (NYSE:ENPC), which is chaired by former US House Speaker Paul Ryan, have voted in favor of a business combination with oil and gas asset holder Grey Rock Investment Partners that pegs the enterprise value of the combined company at around $1.3B.

ENPC disclosed the voting results in an SEC filing. The combined company is expected to be named Granite Ridge Resources, with shares listed on NYSE under the symbol GRNT.

Grey Rock and ENPC announced plans to combine in May. The deal called for Grey Rock to contribute certain gas and oil assets to the newly created Granite Ridge in return for equity.

ENPC is chaired by Paul Ryan. Other backers include Solamere Capital, which was co-founded by Ryan and Mitt Romney's son, Taggert Romney.