COVID cases related to 'escape variants' continue to rise - CDC

Oct. 21, 2022

BQ.1.1 Omicron subvariant virus mutation concept

Firn/iStock via Getty Images

  • The latest CDC data indicates that the share of COVID-19 cases attributed to "escape variants" BQ.1 and BQ1.1 are continuing to rise.
  • For the week ending Oct. 22, BQ.1 accounted for 9.4% of nationwide cases, while BQ.1.1 acccounted for 7.2%.
  • Last week, these Omicron subvariants accounted 5.7% each.
  • BQ.1 and BQ1.1 are a concern for public health experts as current COVID therapies -- particularly monoclonal antibodies -- may be ineffective in treating them.
  • However, Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and chief of the COVID Task Force at the New England Complex Systems Institute, believes the updated COVID vaccines should provide protection against the BQ variant family.
  • Although the updated COVID booster shots provide protection against the BA.5 and BA.4.6 variants which account for the vast majority of cases (62.2% and 11.3%, respectively), those variants' share of the total has been declining in recent weeks.
  • COVID vaccine makers: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).
  • Pfizer (PFE) has said it will raise the price of its COVID vaccine.

Comments (5)

