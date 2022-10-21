Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) edges higher in Friday's trading as RBC Capital downgraded shares to Sector Perform from Outperform with a $57 price target, maintaining its positive stance towards the company's formula driven shareholder returns model which should lift stock buybacks "appreciably higher in the quarters to come," but seeing higher expected relative returns elsewhere.

Ovintiv (OVV) has raised its shareholder returns to 50% of the previous quarter's free cash flow after base dividends through share buybacks and/or variable dividends, with the balance earmarked for ongoing net debt reduction and bolt-on acquisitions.

RBC analyst Greg Pardy noted the company continues to make good progress on strengthening its balance sheet; Ovintiv's (OVV) net debt was ~$3.9B as of June 30, and the company expects to reach its $3B net debt target by year-end 2022.

Ovintiv (OVV) shares have gained 42% YTD "but with a cleaned up balance sheet, there is greater upside," Seeking Profits writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.