Brandywine Realty Trust gains after Q3 consensus beat, unlike SL Green Realty
Oct. 21, 2022 1:03 PM ETSLG, BDNBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) gained ~4% value during market hours after reporting a Q3 consensus beat, unlike peer SL Green Realty (SLG).
SLG stocks had dropped after the largest office landlord in Manhattan saw its same-store cash net operating income drop from a year ago.
For BDN, Q3 FFO of $0.36 beats by $0.03, while revenue of $125.57M (+4.3% Y/Y), beats by $0.26M.
Same-store net operating income came in at $69.5M, up from $66.4M a year ago.
GAAP EPS stood at $0.08, compared to $0.01 a year ago.
The quarter-end occupancy was 90.8%, up from 89.6% at the end of the previous quarter.
IBM, Spark Therapeutics and Comcast were the top tenants for Brandywine.
Here is a look at BDN's portfolio tenant mix for the quarter:
