Brandywine Realty Trust gains after Q3 consensus beat, unlike SL Green Realty

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) gained ~4% value during market hours after reporting a Q3 consensus beat, unlike peer SL Green Realty (SLG).

SLG stocks had dropped after the largest office landlord in Manhattan saw its same-store cash net operating income drop from a year ago.

For BDN, Q3 FFO of $0.36 beats by $0.03, while revenue of $125.57M (+4.3% Y/Y), beats by $0.26M.

Same-store net operating income came in at $69.5M, up from $66.4M a year ago.

GAAP EPS stood at $0.08, compared to $0.01 a year ago.

The quarter-end occupancy was 90.8%, up from 89.6% at the end of the previous quarter.

IBM, Spark Therapeutics and Comcast were the top tenants for Brandywine.

Here is a look at BDN's portfolio tenant mix for the quarter: