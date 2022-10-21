Freddie Mac forecasts declining home prices in 2023 as supply increases

Housing prices are expected to decrease next year as rapidly rising mortgage rates lead to slower sales, increasing the supply of homes available for sale, compared with historically low levels last year, Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater said in the mortgage giant's Quarterly Forecast.

"The combination of much lower demand and higher supply will cause home prices to decrease during the next year," he said.

In the forecast, Freddie Mac expects the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage will average 5.4% in 2022 and 6.4% in 2023. That compares with an average 30-year FRM of 3.0% in 2021. (On Thursday, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.9%.)

Home price growth, expected to average 6.7% this year, is seen slowing to -0.2% next year. That's down from 17.8% growth in 2021.

Home sales are expected to drop to 5.1M units in 2023 from 5.8M in 2022. Both are down from 2021 sale of 6.9M.

Overall, annual mortgage originations, including both home purchase and refinancing, are expected to soften to $1.9T next year from $2.6T this year, less than the $4.8T activity in 2021.

Earlier Friday, the lower demand led Raymond James to slash homebuilders' 2023 EPS estimates and downgrade their stocks.

Late in September, the S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller House Price Index for July fell for the first time in 10 years. S&P DJI's managing director said home prices may "well continue to decelerate."