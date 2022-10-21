NAACP board approves resolution calling for passage of SAFE Banking Act
- The NAACP Board of Directors has ratified resolution that supports the passage of legislation giving legal cannabis businesses access to the US banking system.
- The resolution states that the SAFE Banking Act would allow cannabis businesses with social equity or diverse ownership licenses to better compete in the industry as well as provide fair rates and terms for these businesses.
- It adds that the banking measure should be coupled with the federal descheduling of marijuana as a controlled substance.
- The resolution also calls for social justice reforms for those arrested or convicted of marijuana offenses echoing support for the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act.
Multi-state operators: Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF); Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF); Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF); Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF); Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF); MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF); Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF); Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF); Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF); and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF).
Cannabis-related ETFs: AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO), Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS), ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ), AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS), and Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX).
A recent poll found that two-thirds of Americans support cannabis banking reform.
Comments