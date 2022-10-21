Bank of Hawaii Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 21, 2022 1:30 PM ETBank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.42 (-6.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $183.2M (+8.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BOH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
