Packaging Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETPackaging Corporation of America (PKG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Packaging (NYSE:PKG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.81 (+4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.2B (+10.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PKG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.
