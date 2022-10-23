Aaron's Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-86.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $558.54M (+23.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AAN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
