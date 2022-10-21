W.R. Berkley Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETW. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (-39.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.44B (+6.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WRB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
