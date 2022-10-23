Crown Holdings Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETCrown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.78 (-12.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.3B (+13.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CCK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.
