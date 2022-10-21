KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETKKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (-25.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $45.4M (-5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KREF has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Comments