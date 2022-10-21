Brown & Brown Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETBrown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (+3.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $943.59M (+22.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BRO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments