Celestica Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETCelestica Inc. (CLS), CLS:CABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Celestica (NYSE:CLS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (+28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.73B (+17.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments