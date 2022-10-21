NorthWestern Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETNorthWestern Corporation (NWE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (-9.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $317.08M (-2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NWE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
Comments