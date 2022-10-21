U.S. talking with Musk about providing Starlink Internet in Iran - CNN

  • The Biden administration is engaging in talks with Elon Musk about setting up SpaceX's (SPACE) Starlink satellite Internet inside Iran, CNN reports.
  • Starlink's compact nature is seen as a response to Iran's attempts to restrict activists' Internet access, according to the report.
  • That report comes even amid some volatility around the provision of Starlink service in another major conflict theater, in Ukraine.
  • Musk reportedly quietly asked the Defense Dept. to pay tens of millions of dollars per month to fund the Internet service in Ukraine; on Saturday tweeted "the hell with it ... Even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we'll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free"; then took that dispute public following the reports, claiming that SpaceX withdrew a request for funding.
  • "He's a loose cannon we can never predict," CNN quotes a senior defense official as saying about Musk's discussions over Ukraine.

