Western Alliance Bancorporation gains despite Q3 earnings miss

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) gained ~5% during market hours despite reporting a miss in Q3 results.

The regional bank's Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.42, misses by $0.20, and revenue of $663.9M (+21.0% Y/Y), misses by $23.23M.

Net interest income rose 46.7% on a yearly basis to $602.1M, while non-interest income dropped 55.2% to $61.8M.

Net interest margin rose to 3.78% from 3.43%.

Net income was up 11.4% Y/Y to $264M.

Provision for credit losses totaled $28.5M, compared to $12.3M a year ago.

Tangible book value per common share, net of tax, rose 7.2% to $37.16.

Common equity Tier 1 ratio at the end of the quarter was 8.7%, compared to 9.0% at the end of the previous quarter.

As of Sep. 30, loans held for sale stood at $2.2M, while HFI loans, net of deferred fees, was $52.2M.

Seeking Alpha author SA PRO Editors estimates the loan book to grow by a significant ~36% Y/Y for 2022, leading to a ~40% rise in net interest income to ~$2.17 billion, and subsequent earnings growth to ~$10/share (up ~15% Y/Y).