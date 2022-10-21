Syrah Resources reports Q3 results
- Syrah Resources press release (OTCPK:SYAAF): Q3 • Demand growth for Balama natural graphite end uses, with global electric vehicle (“EV”) sales up 68% in September 2022 quarter, versus the September 2021 quarter, to approximately 2.8 million units and Chinese anode production increasing to above 130kt per month in the September 2022 quarter.
- Balama produced Record 55kt natural graphite sold and shipped with 38kt produced at Balama at 80% recovery during quarter.
- Weighted average sales price increased to US$688 per tonne (CIF).
- Forward sales order book of nearly 70kt natural graphite, with increased demand expected prior to and through the winter period of lower Chinese production.
