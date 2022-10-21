Syrah Resources reports Q3 results

Oct. 21, 2022 2:05 PM ETSyrah Resources Limited (SYAAF)CIFBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Syrah Resources press release (OTCPK:SYAAF): Q3 • Demand growth for Balama natural graphite end uses, with global electric vehicle (“EV”) sales up 68% in September 2022 quarter, versus the September 2021 quarter, to approximately 2.8 million units and Chinese anode production increasing to above 130kt per month in the September 2022 quarter.
  • Balama produced Record 55kt natural graphite sold and shipped with 38kt produced at Balama at 80% recovery during quarter.
  • Weighted average sales price increased to US$688 per tonne (CIF).
  • Forward sales order book of nearly 70kt natural graphite, with increased demand expected prior to and through the winter period of lower Chinese production.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.