Medical billing firm R1 RCM hits 52-week low

Oct. 21, 2022 2:15 PM ETR1 RCM Inc. (RCM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

  • R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), a provider of revenue cycle management services to healthcare companies, dropped for the third straight session on Friday to reach a 52-week low on below-average volume. About ~1.4M RCM shares have changed hands, compared to the 65-day average volume of ~1.9M.
  • Today's decline followed a bearish view on the Murray, Utah company from Truist Securities, which slashed its price target to a Street low of $25 from $29, citing an uncertain macro environment, rising interest rates, and market volatility.
  • However, the analyst Jailendra Singh maintains his Buy rating on the stock, arguing that in the years ahead, the company is expected to realize benefits from a portion of its net patient revenue under contract, which is yet to be rolled out or in the launch/ramp stage.
  • RCM stock has 10 Buy ratings and one Hold rating with no Sell ratings on Wall Street.

