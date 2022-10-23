Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETApollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $62.2M (-6.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
