Zions Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETZions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Zions (NASDAQ:ZION) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.59 (+9.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $816.01M (+17.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZION has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.
