Alexandria Real Estate Equities Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETAlexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.76 (-61.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $657.48M (+20.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARE has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
