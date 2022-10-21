MGNX, NMTR and QNGY are among mid-day movers
- Gainers: Huadi International Group (HUDI) +28%.
- Enservco Corporation (ENSV) +28%.
- Snow Lake Resources (LITM) +22%.
- Amprius Technologies (AMPX) +23%.
- Veris Residential (VRE) +22%.
- Candel Therapeutics (CADL) +22%.
- The Boston Beer Company (SAM) +18%.
- Intelligent Living Application Group (ILAG) +17%.
- MacroGenics (MGNX) +15%.
- Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) +15%.
- Losers: Immunic (IMUX) -76%.
- Tenet Healthcare (THC) -31%.
- Snap (SNAP) -30%.
- Quanergy Systems (QNGY) -23%.
- Starry Group Holdings (STRY) -22%.
- SVB Financial Group (SIVB) -21%.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings (RVPH) -19%.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) -19%.
- Rubicon Technologies (RBT) -17%.
- 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) -17%.
Comments