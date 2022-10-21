MGNX, NMTR and QNGY are among mid-day movers

Oct. 21, 2022 2:27 PM ETMGNX, RVPH, NMTR, QNGY, RBTBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor

Looking directly up at the skyline of the financial district in central London - stock image

Nikolay Pandev/E+ via Getty Images

  • Gainers: Huadi International Group (HUDI) +28%.
  • Enservco Corporation (ENSV) +28%.
  • Snow Lake Resources (LITM) +22%.
  • Amprius Technologies (AMPX) +23%.
  • Veris Residential (VRE) +22%.
  • Candel Therapeutics (CADL) +22%.
  • The Boston Beer Company (SAM) +18%.
  • Intelligent Living Application Group (ILAG) +17%.
  • MacroGenics (MGNX) +15%.
  • Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) +15%.
  • Losers: Immunic (IMUX) -76%.
  • Tenet Healthcare  (THC) -31%.
  • Snap (SNAP) -30%.
  • Quanergy Systems (QNGY) -23%.
  • Starry Group Holdings (STRY) -22%.
  • SVB Financial Group (SIVB) -21%.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings (RVPH) -19%.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) -19%.
  • Rubicon Technologies (RBT) -17%.
  • 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) -17%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.