Logitech FQ2 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETLOGIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Logitech (LOGI) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Monday, October 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 (-21.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.19B (-9.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LOGI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
