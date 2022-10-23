Calix Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETCalix, Inc. (CALX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Calix (NYSE:CALX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-34.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $215.26M (+25.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CALX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments