Qualtrics International Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETQualtrics International Inc. (XM)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (-300.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $358.55M (+32.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, XM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 12 downward.
