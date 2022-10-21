AGNC investors may not have much to be excited about in Q3 results

Investors of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) may have nothing to be excited about in the company's Q3 earnings announcement.

With the company estimating lower results for itself and market sentiments weak for the mortgage REIT sector in general, the chances for a climb in share prices seem unlikely.

AGNC is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS estimate is $0.69 (-8.0% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $363.05M (+30.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AGNC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward revision. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward revisions.

The company's preliminary estimates for Q3 was disappointing, with tangible net book value per common share estimated to be between $9.06 and $9.10 per share. The value stood at $11.43 as of Jun. 30.

Comprehensive loss per common share was estimated to be between $1.99 and $2.03 per share. This compares to an income of $0.37 in Q3 of 2021.

Market sentiments are not particularly in favor of mortgage REITs, either.

They are poor business models, and all of them should be sold, according to Seeking Alpha Author Thomas Lott.

The book values appear to be down across the sector, Author Colorado Wealth Management Fund said, who also opines that the magnitude of losses has been much smaller than expected in some cases.

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) has lost ~41% of its value year-to-date.