Catalyst Watch: Tech heavyweights report, Mobileye IPO and Twitter-Tesla-Musk drama redux
Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch - a breakdown of some of next week's actionable events that stand out. Check out Saturday morning's regular Stocks to Watch article for a full list of events planned for the week or the Seeking Alpha earnings calendar for companies due to report.
Monday - October 24
- SPAC watch - It may be a busy week for SPAC deals with votes scheduled for the Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (AHPA) deal to take antibody discovery business OmniAb public, Provident Acquisition's (PAQC) deal to take beauty tech firm Perfect Corp. public, Endurance Acquisition's (EDNC) deal to take satellite chip company SatixFy public, and Mana Capital Acquisition's (MAAQ) deal to take biotech firm Cardio Diagnostics public. The SPACs could start trading by the end of the week if the votes are not delayed.
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Calix (CALX). Options trading is implying big share price moves for Aaron's Holdings (AAN), Calix (CALX), and Logitech International (LOGI) when they report.
- All week - The Nevada Gaming Control Board is due to report gaming win tallies for September. Analysts will be looking for more confirmation that Strip operators MGM Resorts (MGM) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR) are tracking strong despite the macroeconomic backdrop.
- All day - Caterpillar (CAT) will display four electric machine prototypes at a trade show in Munich, Germany. Some analysts have the event circled as a potential share price catalyst just ahead of CAT's earnings.
- 11:30 a.m. SRAX (SRAX) will provide a business update that includes an update on the current fillings and a Q&A session
- 11:30 a.m. Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) will host a key opinion leader discussion with analysts and investors in conjunction with the American Society of Radiation Oncology Annual Meeting.
Tuesday - October 25
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Valero Ebergy (VLO), General Motors (GM), UPS (UPS), Coca-Cola (KO), Alphbet (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), Visa (V), and Chipotle (CMG). Options trading is implying big share price moves for Nabors Industries (NBR), Tenable Holdings (TENB), and JetBlue Airways (JBLU) when they report.
- All day - The three-day LD Micro 15th Annual Main Event Conference will begin. The long list of companies scheduled to present including Backblaze (BLZE), BitNile Holdings (NILE), Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC), Comstock (LODE), Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO), Energous Corporation (WATT), Riot Blockchain (RIOT), Salem Media Group (SALM), Ayro (AYRO), and Fathom Holdings (FTHM). The conference has led to some share price pops in the past for companies in the spotlight
- 12:00 p.m. Atai Life Sciences (ATAI) will host a R&D Day event with presentations and KOL discussions.
Wednesday - October 26
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Boeing (BA), General Dynamics (GD), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Ford Motor (F), Meta Platforms (META), Canadian Pacific (CP). Options trading is implying big share price moves for Sleep Number (SNBR), Wingstop (WING), and LendingClub (LC) when they report.
- All day - The Mobileye Global (MBLY) is expected to start trading. The Intel (INTC) self-driving subsidiary is expected to be valued at close to $16B in the IPO.
- All day - Wayfair (W) will host a second Way Day this year. The shopping event is promoting discounts of up to 80% off items spanning furniture and decor, seasonal decor, housewares and more. The retail sector in general is on watch this holiday season for heavy markdowns to clear inventory. Those markdown efforts are considered a margin risk for Q4 earnings.
- All day - The ThinkEquity Conference will take place in New York City. Participants include Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM), Blink Charging (BLNK), Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR), Draganfly (DPRO), Plus Therapeutics (PSTV), and Sono-Tek Corporation (SOTK).
- All day - McDonald's (MCD) will start sell Krispy Kreme (DNUT) doughnuts in select restaurants for the first time. The fast-food restaurant operator said the test will help it learn more about how teaming up with Krispy Kreme would affect its operations. If rolled out broadly, a McDonald's-Krispy Kreme partnership could create a new twist in the breakfast daypart for Dunkin Donuts and Starbucks (SBUX).
- 10:30 a.m. Boeing (BA) will hold its earnings conference call. Analysts expect Boeing execs to discuss free cash flow projections and the impact of supply chain issues on production
Thursday - October 27
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Comcast (CMCSA), Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), Caterpillar (CAT), Merck (MRK), McDonald's (MCD), Southwest Airlines (LUV), Altria (MO), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and Intel (INTC). Options trading is implying big share price moves for Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK), Cazoo Group (CZOO), and Hertz Global (HTZ) when they report.
- All day - The IEA will publishe its World Energy Outlook. Crude Oil Futures (CL1:COM) and oil stocks have seen jolts in the past when the outlook surprised.
- 10:00 a.m. Walmart (WMT) will host a discussion on the company's responsible sourcing strategy. Execs will discuss the company’s investments in responsible sourcing and its work with others to realize the economic promise of supply chains and address specific systemic risks.
- 1:00 p.m. Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) will conduct a Fall Business Update for institutional investors. The event is designed to keep the investment community keep abreast of recent developments and management’s strategic focus.
Friday - October 28
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), and AbbVie (ABBV). Options trading is implying big share price moves for U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA), Cumulus Media (CMLS), and Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) when they report.
- All day - The deadline hits for Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter (TWTR) to close. While some drama could still be in the mix, a closing could have some implications for Tesla (TSLA).
- All day - The FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee will meet to review Y-mAbs Therapeutics' (YMAB) Biological License Application for its omburtama product candidate.
- 8:30 a.m. Inflation watchers will monitor the Q3 Employment Cost Index release with economists anticipating a slight deceleration to +1.2% Q/Q from +1.3% in Q2.
- 12:30 p.m. Illumina (ILMN) will host its second annual virtual Environment, Social and Corporate Governance investor event.
