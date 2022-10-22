J&J, Alkermes, AbbVie, others set to benefit from expanding schizophrenia drug market

Oct. 22, 2022

An increase in the patient population combined with new therapies in development means that the schizophrenia drug market will soar to $13B in 2031 from $9B in 2021, according to consulting and analytical firm GlobalData.

And there are several pharma companies -- among then Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS), and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) -- that could be among the key beneficiaries.

While GlobalData pharma analyst Christie Wong says that the schizophrenia market is currently dominated by generic antipsychotics used as first-line treatments, adjunctive therapies, especially those with a different mechanism of action, are likely to see uptake.

One of the most popular branded antipsychotics currently in use is Otsuka's (OTCPK:OTSKF) (OTCPK:OTSKY) and H. Lundbeck's (OTCPK:HLBBF)(OTCPK:HLUBF) Abilify Mantenna (paliperidone extended release), which is given once monthly. In Q2 2022, Lundbeck reported ~DKK1.4B (~$184.7M) in sales.

GlobalData notes that Otsuka is developing an oral version of brexipiprazole fumarate and Otsuka (OTCPK:OTSKF) and H. Lundbeck (OTCPK:HLBBF) are Otsuka (OTCPK:OTSKY) are working on two-month aripiprazole.

In 2021, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) won approval of their own long-acting schizophrenia treatment, Invega Hafyera (paliperidone palmitate) that is given every 6 months. J&J (JNJ) also markets Invega as a tablet, though it must be given every two months. In Q2, the company reported just over $2B in sales from the Invega franchise worldwide.

AbbVie (ABBV) markets the atypical antipsychotic Vraylar (cariprazine). In Q2, the company reported $492M in Vraylar revenue.

GlobalData noted that besides Otsuka (OTCPK:OTSKY) and H. Lundbeck (OTCPK:HLUBF), other companies are developing reformulated versions of atypical antipsychotics. These include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) and MedinCell’s (OTC:MDCLF) mdc-IRM (risperidone) and Luye Pharma's LY03010 (paliperidone).

The firm noted that the four reformulations in the pipeline are expected to become 4.1% of the schizophrenia market in 2031, or ~$532.5M.

A relative new schizophrenia treatment, Alkermes' (ALKS) Lybalvi (olanzapine and samidorphan) hit the market in October 2021. It is a combination of the now generic Zyprexa and samidorphan, a new chemical entity. The drug is designed to have less weight gain than is typically seen with atypical antipsychotics. Lybalvi recorded $20.1M in sales for Q2.

There are several candidates in late-stage development worth keeping an eye on. The first is Karuna Therapeutics' (KRTX) KarXT (xanomeline-trospium), currently in phase 3 as both a monotherapy and adjunctive therapy. The candidate has two muscarinic receptor agonists with a potential dual mechanism of action.

Another is Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) with its phase 2 candidate emraclidine for schizophrenia. It is considered a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that selectively targets the muscarinic acetylcholine 4 receptor subtype (M4).

Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal recently said that emraclidine could have better than $2B in peak sales.

