Hexcel Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETHexcel Corporation (HXL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, Oct. 24, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.33 (+153.8% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $398.58M (+19.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HXL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.
