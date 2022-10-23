Range Resources Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETRange Resources Corporation (RRC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, Oct. 24, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.40 (+169.2% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.06B (+250.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RRC has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.
